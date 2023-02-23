

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hays Plc (HAS.L), a specialist recruitment company, announced Thursday that Chief Executive Officer Alistair Cox will resign from his role.



The company has initiated a thorough recruitment process, led by the Nomination Committee with the support of external consultants, to find a successor, considering both internal and external candidates.



Throughout this process, Cox will remain as CEO until a suitable candidate has been appointed and a handover has taken place.



Alistair Cox, CEO, said, 'It has been an honour and a privilege to lead Hays for over 15 years... While the process to appoint my successor is ongoing, it will be very much business as usual at Hays. Our strategy is delivering, we have a wealth of opportunities ahead and I remain fully focused on executing on our strategy as set out at our Investor Day in April 2022.'



