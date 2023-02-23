

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Telefonica, S.A. (TDE.L, TEF), the Spanish telecom company, on Thursday reported a rise in revenue, driven by a growth in all markets.



For the 12-month period, the Madrid-headquartered company posted a net income of 2.011 billion euros.



Operating income before depreciation and amortization, or OIBDA for the year was registered at 12.852 billion euros.



The company's revenues rose 1.8% to 39.993 billion year-on-year.



For 2023, Telefonica has announced a cash dividend of 0.30 euro, to be paid in two payments in December 2023 and June 2024.



Looking ahead, for 2023, the Group aims to achieve low single digit organic revenue and OIBDA growth and a capex to sales ratio of around 14 percent.



