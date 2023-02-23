

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks rose on Thursday as investors reacted to the FOMC meeting minutes released overnight and a slew of encouraging earnings results.



Following the release of the minutes from the U.S. central bank's Jan 31-Feb 1 policy meeting, Fed funds futures now price in three more quarter-percentage-point rate hikes at upcoming meetings this year



The benchmark DAX was up 0.7 percent at 15,510 after finishing marginally higher on Wednesday.



Freenet AG, a telecommunications and web content provider, rose about 1 percent after posting EBITDA growth of 7.0 percent in financial year 2022.



Reinsurer Munich Re plunged 5.2 percent despite delivering a surprisingly strong annual profit in a difficult year for the industry.



Krones AG added 2 percent after reporting a rise in preliminary earnings and revenue.



