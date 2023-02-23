

SINGAPUR (dpa-AFX) - China Yuchai International Limited (CYD) reported fiscal 2012 net profit attributable to shareholders of RMB 218.6 million compared with RMB 272.7 million, prior year. Earnings per share was RMB 5.35 compared with RMB 6.67. Revenue was RMB 16.0 billion compared with RMB 21.3 billion.



The total number of engines sold by GYMCL decreased by 29.7% to 321,256 units compared with 456,791 units. The company said the decrease was mainly due to weakness in the truck and bus markets, and the markets of marine and power generation engines.



