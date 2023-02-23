

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $453 million, or $0.32 per share. This compares with $843 million, or $0.59 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $714 million or $0.50 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.50 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.1% to $3.80 billion from $3.39 billion last year.



Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $453 Mln. vs. $843 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.32 vs. $0.59 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.50 -Revenue (Q4): $3.80 Bln vs. $3.39 Bln last year.



