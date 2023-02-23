Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Neuvorstellung + Schlüssel-News! Jeder Diabetiker wird es haben wollen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D5BY ISIN: US46125A1007 Ticker-Symbol:  
NASDAQ
23.02.23
15:38 Uhr
81,35 US-Dollar
-0,64
-0,78 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INTUITIVE MACHINES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTUITIVE MACHINES INC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CALLIDITAS THERAPEUTICS
CALLIDITAS THERAPEUTICS AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CALLIDITAS THERAPEUTICS AB8,745+5,11 %
ENOVIX CORPORATION9,450+21,15 %
FERROGLOBE PLC4,325+8,49 %
HERON THERAPEUTICS INC2,569+1,06 %
INTUITIVE MACHINES INC81,35-0,78 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.