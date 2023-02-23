WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Newmont Corporation (NEM):
Earnings: -$1.477 billion in Q4 vs. -$46 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$1.86 in Q4 vs. -$0.06 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Newmont Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $348 million or $0.44 per share for the period.
Analysts projected $0.46 per share Revenue: $3.200 billion in Q4 vs. $3.390 billion in the same period last year.
Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX