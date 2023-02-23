

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Edison International (EIX) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $415 million, or $1.09 per share. This compares with $523 million, or $1.38 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Edison International reported adjusted earnings of $437 million or $1.15 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Edison International earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $415 Mln. vs. $523 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.09 vs. $1.38 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.10



