

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) said that it appointed Greg Smith as independent chairman of the company's board of directors, effective April 30, 2023. Smith, 56, will succeed Doug Parker, who will retire from the board at that time.



Smith joined American's board in January 2022 after a more than 30-year career at The Boeing Company. He most recently served as Boeing's Executive Vice President and CFO, leading the company's Enterprise Operations, Finance, Strategy and Shared Services organizations.



In addition, Ray Robinson and Jim Albaugh will retire from American's board at the end of the current term, which coincides with the company's upcoming annual meeting of stockholders. Robinson and Albaugh have served on American's board since 2005 and 2013, respectively.



