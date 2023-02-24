

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Jupiter Fund Management PLC (JUP.L) reported fiscal 2022 pretax profit of 58.0 million pounds compared to 183.7 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share declined to 8.8 pence from 26.9 pence.



Underlying profit before tax was 77.6 million pounds compared to 216.7 million pounds, last year. Underlying earnings per share was 11.3 pence compared to 31.7 pence.



For the year ended 31 December 2022, net revenue declined to 397.3 million pounds from 568.6 million pounds, prior year. The company noted that 60% of this decline was due to the decrease in performance fees after unusually high performance fees in 2021.



Assets under management or AUM ended the year at 50.2 billion pounds.



The Board has proposed a final ordinary dividend of 0.5 pence, taking total full year dividends to 8.4 pence.



