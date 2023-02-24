

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were moving higher on Friday as a survey showed British consumer confidence rebounded in February to its highest level in almost a year.



Research group GfK said its index of consumer confidence, a closely watched measure of how people view their personal finances and the economic outlook, rose by seven points to -38. This is the highest reading since April 2022 for the index.



The benchmark FTSE 100 rose 24 points, or 0.3 percent, to 7,931 after declining 0.3 percent in the previous session on ex-dividend trades.



British Airways-owner IAG tumbled 3.3 percent as it announced deal for the remaining shares in Air Europa it did not already own.



Jupiter Fund Management soared 14 percent after recording positive net inflows in the last six months of 2022.



