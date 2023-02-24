

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Friday, Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) initiated its earnings and adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2023. It also reaffirmed long-term adjusted earnings growth outlook.



For fiscal 2023, the company now projects both earnings and adjusted earnings in a range of $3.55 to $3.75 per share.



On average, nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $3.66 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company also reaffirmed its long-term adjusted earnings annual growth target of 6 to 8 percent through 2025 from the $3.30 midpoint of the original 2021 adjusted earnings guidance range.



The company's Board of Directors also declared a dividend on the company's common stock of $0.6125 per share, payable on March 22, 2023 to shareholders of record as of March 9, 2023.



The Company also updated its five-year capital investment plan to $11.6 billion from 2023 through 2027.



