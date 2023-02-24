Anzeige
WKN: A3D5BY ISIN: US46125A1007 Ticker-Symbol:  
NASDAQ
24.02.23
19:07 Uhr
26,590 US-Dollar
+6,290
+30,99 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INTUITIVE MACHINES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTUITIVE MACHINES INC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BIGCOMMERCE
BIGCOMMERCE HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BIGCOMMERCE HOLDINGS INC8,749-18,23 %
BRIDGER AEROSPACE GROUP HOLDINGS INC7,750+75,34 %
INTUITIVE MACHINES INC26,590+30,99 %
OCEAN BIOMEDICAL INC8,050-25,46 %
SELLAS LIFE SCIENCES GROUP INC1,593-54,36 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.