

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - The US Government has praised Oman's decision to open its airspace to all carriers, and said that it will help promote prosperity in the Middle East.



'As part of the Sultanate of Oman's continuous efforts to fulfill its obligations under the Chicago Convention of 1944, the Civil Aviation Authority affirms that the Sultanate's airspace is open for all carriers that meet the requirements of the Authority for overflying' Oman's CAA wrote on Twitter.



'Oman's announcement promotes President Biden's vision of a more integrated, stable, and prosperous Middle East region, which is vital for the security and prosperity of the American people and our regional partners,' NSC Spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a statement.



The United States was pleased to support these efforts through months of quiet diplomatic engagement. We are particularly grateful for the long-standing partnership with Oman and the leadership of Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, he added.



A key advantage of the announcement by the Gulf sultanate on Thursday is that it will allow Israeli passenger flights to cross its airspace.



For the first time in history, passengers flying to and from Israel will now be able to travel on direct routes between Israel, Asia, and points in between.



This historic step completes a process begun last year, during President Joe Biden's visit to the Middle East region, when Saudi Arabia similarly opened its airspace to all civilian planes.



