

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Monday see January figures for its leading and coincident index, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In December, the leading index was down 0.5 percent on month for a score of 97.4. The coincident slipped 0.3 percent in December.



Australia will release Q4 numbers for business inventories and company profits. Inventories are tipped to ease 0.2 percent on quarter after rising 1.7 percent in Q3. Gross operating profits are expected to rise 1.5 percent on quarter after slumping 12.4 percent in the three months prior.



Hong Kong will see January figures for imports and exports; in December, imports were down 23.5 percent on month and exports tumbled 28.9 percent.



Finally, the markets in Taiwan are closed on Monday and Tuesday for Peace Memorial Day and will re-open on Wednesday.



