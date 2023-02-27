

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) said Sunday that it plans to replace its chief executive officer Lance Fritz later this year.



The announcement comes after U.S. hedge fund Soroban Capital Partners, which holds a $1.6 billion stake in the freight railroad operator, went public with its concerns about Fritz's leadership.



'The Board is focusing the process on highly-qualified candidates both within the industry and adjacent industries to identify a CEO capable of leading the Company for a long-term tenure. The Board expects to name a successor who will assume the position in 2023,' Union Pacific said in a statement.



Lance Fritz, Union Pacific Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, said that Union Pacific has been his home for 22 years and he is confident that now is the right time for Union Pacific's next leader to take the helm. He look s forward to working with the Board as the company identifies its next CEO to lead the company into the future.



In a letter on Sunday, Soroban argued that Union Pacific has ranked worst in key operating metrics including safety, volume growth and total shareholder return during Fritz's eight-year tenure despite the strength of its railroad network.



Soroban also urged Union Pacific to consider former Chief Operating Officer Jim Vena as a possible replacement for Fritz. The hedge fund believes the company's stock price could double in two years under Vena, who was in the running in 2021 to be CEO of Canadian National Railway Co.



