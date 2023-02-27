

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Bunzl plc (BZLFY.PK), a distribution and outsourcing company, Monday reported statutory profit before tax of 634.6 million pounds for the year 2022, higher than 568.7 million pounds in the previous year, helped by revenue growth.



Excluding one-time items, adjusted profit before tax was 818 million pounds compared with 698.2 million pounds last year.



Net profit increased to 474.4 million pounds or 140.7p per share from 442.8 million pounds or 131.8p per share a year ago.



Adjusted profit was 616.8 million pounds or 184.3p per share, up from 542.5 million pounds or 162.5p per share in the prior year.



The company said its revenue for the year increased 12.039 billion pounds from 10.285 billion pounds a year ago due to strong growth of the base business driven by product cost inflation.



Bunzl's Board has recommended a final dividend of 45.4p per share.



The company further added that its outlook for 2023 remains unchanged.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen! Hier klicken