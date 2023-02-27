

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Bunzl plc (BNZL), an international distribution and services business on Monday announced that it agreed to acquire Arbeitsschutz-Express, a fast-growing online distributor of workwear and PPE in Germany.



Financial details of the transaction have not been disclosed.



It also announced that in January 2023 it completed the acquisition of Capital Paper, a distributor of foodservice packaging and consumables, cleaning & hygiene supplies, and industrial packaging products in Canada.



Arbeitsschutz-Express had generated 41 million euros or approximately 35 million pounds of revenue in 2022. The acquisition is expected to further enhance Bunzl's presence in Germany, close on the heels of the hygi.de acquisition in July 2022.



Capital Paper had generated revenue of C$26 million or approximately 16 million pounds in 2022. The acquisition is expected to complement the company's existing business in Canada.



Shares of Bunzl closed Friday's trading at 3,013 pence, up 13 pence or 0.43 percent from the previous close.



