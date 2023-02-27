

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Monday's pre-market trading (as of 07.25 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Moolec Science SA (MLEC) is up over 95% at $12.88. ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) is up over 33% at $4.15. AERWINS Technologies Inc. (AWIN) is up over 27% at $2.14. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) is up over 20% at $5.00. Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (CVKD) is up over 18% at $2.49. Seagen Inc. (SGEN) is up over 15% at $187.00. Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) is up over 9% at $211.11. FREYR Battery (FREY) is up over 8% at $8.94. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) is up over 7% at $6.11. Genius Group Limited (GNS) is up over 6% at $4.76.



In the Red



TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) is down over 21% at $17.15. Ready Capital Corporation (RC) is down over 12% at $11.00. Atlas Lithium Corporation (ATLX) is down over 11% at $13.05. Ocean Biomedical, Inc. (OCEA) is down over 11% at $8.86. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) is down over 11% at $4.46. Movella Holdings Inc. (MVLA) is down over 10% at $3.16. Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. (RNER) is down over 9% at $8.25. Nayax Ltd. (NYAX) is down over 8% at $17.23. HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (HTGM) is down over 8% at $3.20. Range Resources Corporation (RRC) is down over 7% at $26.25. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (MRVI) is down over 7% at $13.30. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (SLCA) is down over 6% at $11.48.



