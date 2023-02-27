

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) said that its principal operating subsidiary, Jinko Solar Co., Ltd. reported preliminary unaudited net income attributable to the shareholders of RMB2.95 billion in fiscal year 2022. Annual net income attributable to the shareholders, excluding extraordinary gains and losses, was RMB2.65 billion.



Jinko Solar Co reported that its annual revenues under PRC GAAP were RMB83.08 billion.



JinkoSolar currently owns about 58.62% equity interest in Jinko Solar Co.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen! Hier klicken