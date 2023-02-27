

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Technology company Leidos (LDOS) announced Monday the appointment of Thomas Bell as Chief Executive Officer, expected to be effective May 3, 2023.



Bell, current President - Defense Rolls-Royce plc; Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Rolls-Royce North America, Inc., will succeed current Chairman and CEO, Roger Krone, who has served in the role since 2014.



Krone will retire as Chairman at the time of the Leidos 2023 annual meeting of stockholders, and CEO when Bell's appointment becomes effective. The Board expects to appoint Robert Shapard independent, non-executive chair after the 2023 annual meeting of stockholders and will also nominate Bell to the Board.



To facilitate a seamless leadership transition, Krone will continue as a fully employed advisor through July of this year.



Prior to his current role, Bell was senior vice president of global sales & marketing for defense, space & security at The Boeing Co. Before joining Boeing in 2015, he was President of Rolls-Royce Defense Aerospace, having joined as President, Customer Business, North America in mid-2012.



Previously he spent more than two decades with Boeing in a variety of leadership positions within the defense, space and security business and began his aerospace career with Lockheed Martin in human space flight.



