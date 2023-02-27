

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Monday, BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP), a global brokerage and financial technology company, said it expects revenues for the first quarter in a range of $515 million to $565 million.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $509.89 million for the quarter.



On Friday, BGC Partners' Board of Directors declared a quarterly qualified cash dividend of $0.01 per share, payable on March 31, 2023 to Class A and Class B common stockholders of record as of March 17, 2023.



