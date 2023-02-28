

HERZOGENRATH (dpa-AFX) - Aixtron AG (AIXG), a German technology firm, on Tuesday posted a rise in earnings for 2022, reflecting an increase in revenue, driven by higher order intake.



Felix Grawert, CEO of Aixtron, said: 'The current megatrends of sustainability, electrification and digitization create a continuously high demand in our core markets for our products. Accordingly, we were able to continue our strong growth from 2021 also in 2022.'



For 12-month period, the Herzogenrath-headquartered company posted a net profit of 100.5 million euros or 0.89 euro per share, higher than 94.8 million euros or 0.85 euro per share of 2021.



EBIT also climbed to 104.7 million euros from last year's 99 million euros.



Order intake was at 585.9 million euros, higher than 497.3 million euros of previous year.



Aixtron generated revenue of 463.2 million euros that improved from 429 million euros of 2021.



The company will pay a dividend of 0.31 euro per share for the year, higher than last year's 0.30 euro per share.



Looking ahead, for full-year, the company expects revenue of 580 million euros to 640 million euros, with EBIT margin of around 25 percent - 27 percent. Last year, the company had generated revenue of 429 million euros.



