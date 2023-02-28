

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L), on Tuesday, reported total profit after tax of £192 million or 90.9p per basic share compared to £241 million or 103.9p per basic share last year.



Adjusted earnings per share declined 11.8% to 94.6p per share from 107.3p per share reported in the previous year.



Revenue for the year 2022 amounted to £4.995 billion, 8.9% higher than the prior year's revenue of £4.587 billion.



Nick Roberts, Chief Executive Officer, said, 'The Group delivered a resilient trading performance in 2022 which is testament to the capability of our colleagues and the strength of our market leading propositions... In the second half of the year we made some difficult decisions in response to the weaker trading environment and we continue to be watchful of market trends, working closely with our customers and suppliers to stay on the front foot...'



Further, the company stated that investment continues in its strategic growth programmes including selectively exploring new destination branches for the Travis Perkins General Merchant, rolling out Toolstation in both the UK and Europe and investing in growing the company's value-added services, notably Hire, Benchmarx kitchens and Staircraft business, always being mindful to flex the pace of the programme to reflect market conditions.



