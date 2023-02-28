

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Intertek Group plc (ITRK.L) that provides quality assurance solutions on Tuesday reported a growth in revenue as well as profit before tax for the full year.



Profit before tax increased to 419.8 million pounds from 413.4 million pounds in the prior year. On an adjusted basis, it increased to 488.2 million pounds from 445.5 million pounds in the prior year.



Profit for the year was 306.8 million pounds or 178.4 pence per share, versus 306.7 million pounds or 177.9 pence per share in the previous year. On an adjusted basis, it increased to 359.8 million pounds or 211.1 pence per share, versus 327.5 million pounds or 190.8 pence per share in the previous year.



Attributable profit was 288.8 million pounds versus 288.1 million pounds in the previous year. On an adjusted basis it increased to 341.8 million pounds from 308.9 million pounds in the previous year.



Revenue increased to 3.19 billion pounds, from 2.79 billion pounds in the year 2021.



Shares of Intertek Group finished Monday's trading at 4,374 pence, down 3 pence or 0.07 percent from the previous close.



