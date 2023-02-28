

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Derwent London plc (DLN.L) reported that its loss attributable to equity shareholders for fiscal year 2022 was 280.5 million pounds or 249.84 pence per share compared to a profit of 252.3 million pounds or 224.44 pence per share in the previous year.



Loss before tax for the year was 279.5 million pounds compared to a profit of 252.5 million pounds in the prior year.



Net rental income increased to 188.5 million pounds in 2022 from a restated 177.9 million pounds in 2021.



Gross property and other income increased to 248.8 million pounds from a restated 241.3 million pounds in the prior year. Gross rental income rose 6.0% to 207.0 million pounds from last year's 195.3 million pounds, largely due to new lettings at the two large developments completed in the first half of 2022.



The company expects average ERV growth across portfolio in 2023 of 0% to +3%, with higher quality properties continuing to outperform. It anticipates rental growth accelerating for the best buildings over the medium-term, particularly in the West End.



