

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Industrial flow control equipment maker Rotork Plc (ROR.L) Tuesday said its profit before tax for the full year increased to 124.10 million from 105.9 million last year as higher volume and selling price led to increased revenue.



Net profit rose to 93.20 million pounds or 10.8p per share from 80.25 million pounds or 9.2 p per share last year.



Excluding one-times, adjusted profit was 109.4 million pounds or 12.7p, up from 97.83 million pounds or 11.2p per share in the previous year.



Revenue for the year rose to 641.81 million pounds from 569.16 million a year ago.



The company's Board has proposed a final dividend of 4.30p per share with an Ex-dividend date of April 13.



'The outlook for our end markets is positive and we entered the year with a record opening order book... Whilst mindful of the uncertain economic outlook, we expect a year of further progress in 2023,' said Kiet Huynh, Chief Executive.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen! Hier klicken