

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - XP Power Ltd (XPP.L), a Singaporean maker of power supply solutions, said on Tuesday that its Chief Financial Officer, Oskar Zahn, has resigned with effect from March 31, to join W.A.G payment solutions Plc as CFO.



Subsequently, the company has appointed its Group Finance Director David Stibbs as an interim CFO.



XP Power noted that it has started a search for a permanent CFO considering both internal and external candidates.



