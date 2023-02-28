WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Interface Inc. (TILE):
Earnings: -$24.62 million in Q4 vs. $21.83 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.42 in Q4 vs. $0.37 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Interface Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $18.1 million or $0.31 per share for the period.
Analysts projected $0.27 per share Revenue: $335.56 million in Q4 vs. $339.65 million in the same period last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $290 - $305 Mln
