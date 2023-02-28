

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, commercial flooring company Interface, Inc. (TILE) said it expects net sales for the first quarter in a range of $290 million to $305 million and net sales growth of 1 to 5 percent for the full-year 2023.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect revenues of $292 million for the first quarter and revenue growth of 2.5 percent to $1.33 billion for the year.



