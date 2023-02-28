MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Target Corp. (TGT) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $876 million, or $1.89 per share. This compares with $1.54 billion, or $3.21 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, Target Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.89 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.40 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.2% to $30.98 billion from $30.62 billion last year.
Target Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
