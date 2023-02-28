

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) said it anticipates revenue growth of 7 to 9 percent for the full-year 2023.



On average, nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report net sales growth of 4.5 percent to $3.64 billion for the quarter.



The Company announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $1.30 per share on the Company's common stock, payable on May 9, 2023 to shareholders of record as of April 14, 2023.



For the fourth quarter, the company reported that comparable store restaurant sales increased 8.4%, while comparable store retail sales increased 4.1%.



