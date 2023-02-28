

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Following the pullback seen in the previous session, the price of crude oil showed a strong move back to the upside during trading on Tuesday.



Crude for April delivery surged $1.37 or 1.8 percent to $77.05 a barrel after falling $0.64 or 0.8 percent to $75.68 a barrel on Monday.



The rebound by the price of crude oil was partly attributed to optimism about increased demand from China.



'China's economic recovery will drive its demand for commodities higher, with oil positioned to benefit the most,' JPMorgan analysts said in a note not clients.



Crude oil may also have benefitted from short-covering on the final day of a disappointing month for the commodity.



On Wednesday, the Energy Information Administration is scheduled to release its report on oil inventories in the week ended February 24th.



Crude oil inventories are expected to creep up by 0.4 million barrels after jumping by 7.6 million barrels in the previous week.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen! Hier klicken