WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $301.7 million, or $0.57 per share. This compares with $321.3 million, or $0.60 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.63 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.6% to $1.51 billion from $1.43 billion last year.
Monster Beverage Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $301.7 Mln. vs. $321.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.57 vs. $0.60 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.63 -Revenue (Q4): $1.51 Bln vs. $1.43 Bln last year.
