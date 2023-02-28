

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $61.2 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $141.8 million, or $0.87 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Verisk Analytics Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $224.8 million or $1.43 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.0% to $630.4 million from $630.3 million last year.



Verisk Analytics Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $61.2 Mln. vs. $141.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.39 vs. $0.87 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $630.4 Mln vs. $630.3 Mln last year.



