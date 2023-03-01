

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) said that it has priced an upsized registered underwritten offering of 11.00 million shares of its common stock at a public offering price per share of $135.50.



American Water has granted the underwriters of the offering a 30-day option to purchase from American Water up to an additional 1.65 million shares of common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount.



The offering is expected to close on March 3, 2023.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen! Hier klicken