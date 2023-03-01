

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Kuehne + Nagel International (KHNGY), a Swiss transport and logistics company, on Wednesday reported a rise in earnings for 2022, amidst an increase in revenue, driven by firm performance of all business units.



Meanwhile, due to the overall economic slowdown, the fourth- quarter net earnings fell 39 percent from last year and revenues declined 20 percent.



For 12-month period, Schindellegi-headquartered firm posted a net earnings of CHF 2.810 billion, higher than CHF 2.155 billion of 2021.



Basic earnings per share were CHF 22.15, compared with CHF 16.92 a year ago.



EBIT moved up to CHF 3.763 billion from previous year's CHF 2.946 billion.



EBITDA was at CHF 4.532 billion as against CHF 3.679 billion a year ago.



Net turnover rose to CHF 39.398 billion from previous year's CHF 32.801 billion.



An annual dividend of CHF 14 per share will be paid, which corresponds to an increase of 40 percent compared with the previous year.



Looking ahead, Kuehne + Nagel, said, 'From today's perspective, the macroeconomic environment will remain challenging in 2023 due to geopolitical developments and inflation. However, we expect the positive growth and earnings trend that has continued for many years to continue this year, albeit excluding the exceptional business volumes and results in financial years 2021 and 2022, which were the result of a corona-related special economic situation.'



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen! Hier klicken