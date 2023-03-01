

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German consumer major Beiersdorf AG (BDRFY.PK, BDRFF.PK) reported that its profit after tax for fiscal year 2022 increased to 771 million euros from the prior year's 655 million euros, with earnings per share improving to 3.33 euros from 2.81 euros last year.



Operating results (EBIT), excluding special factors, improved to 1.2 billion euros from 993 million euros in the prior year.



Group sales for the year rose to 8.8?billion euros from 7.6 billion euros in the prior year, while it was up 10.2% in organic terms.



For the full year 2023, Beiersdorf expects organic sales growth for the Consumer Business Segment to be in the mid-single-digit range. The EBIT margin excluding special factors is expected to be 50bps above the previous year's level, which is in line with the mid-term goal for profitable growth in the Consumer Segment.



For the tesa Business Segment, Beiersdorf expects sales growth to be in the mid-single-digit range. The EBIT margin is expected to be slightly below the previous year's level.



Organic group sales growth for fiscal year 2023 is expected to be in the mid-single-digit range and the consolidated EBIT margin excluding special factors will be slightly above the previous year's level.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen! Hier klicken