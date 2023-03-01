LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Persimmon Plc (PSN.L), on Wednesday, reported FY22 profit before tax of £730.7 million versus £966.8 million reported last year. Earnings per share was 174.3p compared to 245.6p earned a year ago.
Underlying profit before tax was £1.012 billion, higher than the previous year's profit of £973.0 million.
Total group revenues amounted to £3.82 billion, an increase of 6%, compared to £3.61 billion generated in the fiscal year 2021.
New housing revenues grew to £3.70 billion in 2022, from £3.45 billion in the prior year.
The Group's cash generation was strong at £1,002.7 million pre-capital return of £750.1 million and net land spend of £637.6 million. Cash held at 31 December 2022 was £861.6 million, reflecting strong investment in land and work in progress and capital returns.
