

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Capital & Counties Properties Plc (CAPC.L), a property investment and development company, on Wednesday posted loss before tax of 205.8 million pounds for the full year, compared profit of 35.5 million pounds in the previous year.



The company had a loss of 239.5 million pounds due to 'change in fair value of financial assets through profit or loss' in the current year, compared with profit of 44.6 million pounds last year.



CAPCO reported a net loss of 211.8 million pounds or 24.9p per share for the year, compared with net profit of 34.8 million pounds or 4.1p per share a year ago.



Excluding one-time items, the company reported underlying earnings of 18.6 million pounds or 2.2p per share, up from 0.7 million pounds or 0.1p per share a year ago.



Revenue for the year increased to 74.1 million pounds from 72.3 million pounds a year ago.



