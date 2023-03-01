SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Hyundai Motor America reported total February sales of 57,044 units, a 9% increase from last year. Hyundai fleet sales were 7% of total volume for the month.
Hyundai sold 52,932 retail units in February, a 1% year-over-year increase from February 2022, February retail sales were led by Elantra HEV, Elantra N, the line-up of Kona models (ICE, EV and N), Santa Cruz, Santa Fe HEV, and Venue. Hyundai eco-friendly vehicle sales of 9,415 represented 18% of retail and a 7% year-over-year increase.
The company said it remains optimistic about continuing the success and increasing market share.
