

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - After holding in positive territory till the final hour of the day's trading session, the Switzerland stock market drifted lower to ended on a weak note on Wednesday, amid concerns about inflation and further interest rate hikes.



Data showing a drop in Swiss retail sales in the month of January weighed as well.



The benchmark SMI ended with a loss of 42.27 points or 0.38% at 11,056.08. The index touched a high of 11,141.12 and a low of 11,040.23 in the session.



Credit Suisse ended 3.16% down, and Logitech ended nearly 3% down. Partners Group closed lower by 1.54%, while Alcon, Sika, Geberit and Novartis shed 0.8 to 1%.



Swiss Life Holding climbed 3.57%. Richemont and ABB both gained about 0.65%.



In the Mid Price Index, Belimo Holding tumbled 2.97% and Zur Rose drifted down 2.07%. Lindt & Spruengli ended 1.44% down, while Straumann Holding, Barry Callebaut, Swiss Prime Site and Tecan Group lost 0.6 to 0.72%.



Kuehne & Nagel, and George Fischer climbed 5.1% and 5%, respectively. Adecco, Schindler Ps, Swatch Group, Schindler Holding, Clariant and Temenos Group gained 1 to 1.8%.



Data from the Federal Statistical Office showed Switzerland's retail sales declined for the fourth successive month in January, as sales of both food and non-food items contracted.



Retail sales adjusted for sales days and holidays fell a working-day adjusted 2.2% year-on-year in January, slower than the 3% drop in December.



Sales of food, beverages, and tobacco declined 3.3% yearly in January and those of non-food items decreased 2.3%, the agency said.



Retail sales, excluding service stations, deteriorated by 2.4% in January from a year ago, after a 3.3% fall a month ago.



On a monthly basis, retail sales grew a seasonally adjusted 0.6% at the start of the year. In nominal terms, retail sales advanced 0.7% and by 1.2% monthly in January.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen! Hier klicken