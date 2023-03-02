

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Evonik Industries AG (EVK.DE), a German specialty chemicals firm, reported that its fourth quarter net loss was 284 million euros compared to net income of 106 million euros in the prior year, reflecting an impairment of goodwill in the Performance Materials Division.



Adjusted net income for the fourth quarter declined to 94 million euros from last year's 224 million euros.



But quarterly sales increased to 4.34 billion euros from 4.09 billion euros in the prior year.



The Executive Board and Supervisory Board will propose to the Annual General Meeting on May 31 an unchanged annual dividend of 1.17 euros per share.



Looking ahead, Evonik said it is cautiously optimistic for 2023, despite numerous uncertainties.



For 2023, Evonik expects sales to be in a range of 17 billion euros to 19 billion euros. Adjusted EBITDA should amount to be between 2.1 billion euros and 2.4 billion euros.



