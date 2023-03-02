

WIESBADEN (dpa-AFX) - Aareal Bank Group (AAALF.PK) reported that its net income attributable to shareholders for the fourth quarter climbed to 53 million euros from 13 million euros in the prior year. Earnings per ordinary share were 0.83 euros up from 0.16 euros in the previous year.



Operating profit for the forth-quarter grew to 82 million euros from 32 million euros last year.



Net interest income for the quarter rose to 188 million euros from 162 million euros in the prior year. Net commission income for the quarter rose to 78 million euros from 71 million euros in the prior year.



areal Bank Group expects a further increase in income for 2023.



In February 2022, Aareal Bank Group announced its target for 2024 consolidated operating profit of up to 350 million euros. The Bank is confident that it will be able to achieve the results at an operational level as early as in the current financial year.



The Group now expects consolidated operating profit for the 2023 financial year to be between 240 million euros and 280 million euros compared to 239 million euros in 2022.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen! Hier klicken