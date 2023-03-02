

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (AHBIF.PK, BUD), the Belgian drink and brewing major, on Thursday reported a rise in earnings for the fourth-quarter, helped by an increase in revenue with revenue per hl growth of 11.2 percent.



Michel Doukeris, CEO of AB InBev, said: 'We delivered all-time high full-year volumes with accelerated revenue per hl, resulting in 11.2% revenue growth and EBITDA growth at the top-end of our outlook.'



For the three-month period, the Leuven-headquartered company registered a profit of $2.844 billion or $1.41 per share, higher than $1.962 billion or $0.98 per share, recorded for the same period of 2021.



Underlying profit stood at $1.739 billion or $0.86 per share as against last year's $1.484 billion or $0.74 per share.



Normalized income was at $1.965 billion or $0.98 per share, higher than $1.797 billion or $0.90 per share of previous year. Normalized EBIT stood at $3.608 billion, versus $3.650 billion a year ago.



Normalized EBITDA moved up to $4.947 billion from last year's $4.882 billion.



Revenue rose to $14.668 billion from $14.198 billion of 2021.



The company will pay a full-year dividend of 0.75 euro per share, a 50 percent increase compared with 2021. The dividend will be paid on May 5, to shareholders of record on May 4.



Looking ahead, for full year, the brewer said: '.EBITDA to grow in line with our medium term outlook of between 4-8% and our revenue to grow ahead of EBITDA from a healthy combination of volume and price.'



The company projects a net capital expenditure of $4.5 billion - $5 billion, for the year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen! Hier klicken