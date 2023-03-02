BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (AHBIF.PK, BUD), the Belgian drink and brewing major, on Thursday reported a rise in earnings for the fourth-quarter, helped by an increase in revenue with revenue per hl growth of 11.2 percent.
Michel Doukeris, CEO of AB InBev, said: 'We delivered all-time high full-year volumes with accelerated revenue per hl, resulting in 11.2% revenue growth and EBITDA growth at the top-end of our outlook.'
For the three-month period, the Leuven-headquartered company registered a profit of $2.844 billion or $1.41 per share, higher than $1.962 billion or $0.98 per share, recorded for the same period of 2021.
Underlying profit stood at $1.739 billion or $0.86 per share as against last year's $1.484 billion or $0.74 per share.
Normalized income was at $1.965 billion or $0.98 per share, higher than $1.797 billion or $0.90 per share of previous year. Normalized EBIT stood at $3.608 billion, versus $3.650 billion a year ago.
Normalized EBITDA moved up to $4.947 billion from last year's $4.882 billion.
Revenue rose to $14.668 billion from $14.198 billion of 2021.
The company will pay a full-year dividend of 0.75 euro per share, a 50 percent increase compared with 2021. The dividend will be paid on May 5, to shareholders of record on May 4.
Looking ahead, for full year, the brewer said: '.EBITDA to grow in line with our medium term outlook of between 4-8% and our revenue to grow ahead of EBITDA from a healthy combination of volume and price.'
The company projects a net capital expenditure of $4.5 billion - $5 billion, for the year.
