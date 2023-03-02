LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Flutter Entertainment plc (FLTR.L), on Thursday, reported FY22 loss after tax of £305 million compared to a loss of £412 million last year. On a per share basis, loss totaled 170.8p versus a loss of 236.5p incurred a year ago.
Adjusted profit after tax was £336 million versus £454 million reported in the previous year. Adjusted earnings per share declined 25% to 189.0p from 252.7p in the year 2021.
Group revenue amounted to £7.69 billion, 27% higher than the previous year's revenue of $6.04 billion, benefiting from tombola and Sisal acquisitions.
Peter Jackson, Chief Executive, said, 'Flutter delivered a strong performance in 2022, continuing to execute on the strategic priorities we outlined last March. Growth in our recreational customer base delivered 2022 revenue growth of 27% and we ended the year with a record 12.1m average monthly players in Q4...'
