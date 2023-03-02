

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British public transport company National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) Thursday reported that its fiscal 2022 loss before tax was 209.9 million pounds, wider than last year's loss of 84.9 million pounds.



Basic loss per share was 39.7 pence, compared to loss of 16.6 pence a year ago.



Group underlying profit before tax was 145.9 million pounds, compared to 39.7 million pounds a year ago. Underlying basic earnings per share were 15.0 pence, compared to 0.2 pence last year.



Group Revenue climbed 29.4 percent to 2.81 billion pounds from prior year's 2.17 billion pounds. Revenues grew 24.3% at constant currency basis.



Further, the company said it reinstated full year 2022 dividend at 5.0p per share reflecting confidence in the future. If approved by shareholders at the AGM on May 10, the dividend will be paid on 15 May to those shareholders registered on 14 April



Looking ahead, the company said, 'Our expectations for 2023 are unchanged, and we have clear and robust actions in place to mitigate macro-economic headwinds and to reduce costs if necessary. The continued and expanding demand for public transport over the coming years will bring growth opportunities and our Evolve strategy positions us well to capitalise on them.'



