

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Beazley Group PLC (BEZ.L) reported profit before tax in 2022 of $191.0 million compared to $369.2 million, last year. Earnings per share, in cents, was 25.9 compared to 50.3.



Gross premiums written increased by 14% in 2022 to $5.27 billion. Net premiums written increased by 10% in 2022 to $3.88 billion. Revenue was $3.47 billion compared to $3.35 billion.



The Group noted that the slower growth in net premium compared to gross is due to an increase in reinsurance purchased during the period.



Adrian Cox, CEO, said: 'We achieved a very strong underwriting result in 2022 with a combined ratio of 89%.'



The Board has declared a dividend of 13.5 pence.



