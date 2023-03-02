LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Capita plc (CPI.L), on Thursday, reported a turnaround in its underlying financial performance, with increased adjusted revenue growth, profitability, free cash flow and a material reduction in net debt.
For FY22, the company posted profit before tax of £61.4 million compared to £285.6 million last year. Earnings per share declined 66% to 4.47p from 13.33p earned in 2021.
Adjusted profit before tax was £73.8 million versus a loss of £122.8 million incurred last year. On a per share basis, earnings totaled 6.20p compared to a loss of 7.74p in the previous year.
Reported revenue decreased 5.3% to £3.01 billion from £3.18 billion generated in the year 2021.
Adjusted revenue for the year 2022 amounted to £2.85 billion, higher than the prior year's revenue of £2.78 billion.
Jon Lewis, Chief Executive Officer said, 'Amid a challenging macroeconomic environment, we believe we have a resilient business. We expect to continue to deliver improving financial performance, while providing excellent operational performance for our clients...'
