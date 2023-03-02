

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Home discount retailer Big Lots, Inc. (BIG), while reporting a loss in its fourth quarter compared to last year's profit, with weak sales, on Thursday said it expects lower comparable sales in its first quarter.



For the first quarter, the company expects comps to be down in the low to mid-teens range. Gross margin rate for the quarter is expected to improve sequentially into the high-30s range.



Net new stores will add about 40 basis points of growth versus 2022.



Further, for fiscal 2023, Big Lots is targeting improvement in financial results from the prior year. Earnings momentum will be weighted towards the back half of the year.



Separately, Big Lots said its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share, payable on March 31 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 17.



In its fourth quarter, net loss was $12.46 million or $0.43 per share, compared to profit of $49.84 million or $1.63 per share last year.



Adjusted loss was $8.11 million or $0.28 per share for the period, compared to $53.6 million or $1.75 per share last year.



On average, nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected loss of $0.85 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Net sales for the fourth quarter totaled $1.54 billion, a 10.9 percent decrease from prior year's $1.732 billion. The decline in sales was driven by a comparable sales decrease of 13 percent.



Analysts expected sales of $1.55 billion for the quarter.



The company noted that comparable sales were adversely impacted by approximately 130 basis points due to product shortages in furniture, resulting from the unexpected closure of its largest vendor in November.



